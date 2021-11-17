PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia committed to protecting all children

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the ‘100 Years Profesion Perancang Bandar di Malaysia’ launch in Putrajaya November 17, 2021. ― ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― In line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) and as an elected member in the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), the Malaysian government is responsible for protecting all children in the country regardless of their race, religion, citizenship or other status.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia had also remained committed to providing protection to children, especially those from the vulnerable group, or victims of sexual crimes and domestic violence.

In his speech at the 2021 World Children’s Day celebration at Parliament Building here today, the Prime Minister said that between June 2020 and August 2021, a total of 1,721 cases of sexual crime against children was recorded, while 2,162 cases were being tried in court.

“Children are precious because they are God’s gift to us. I believe it is not enough just to spend one day a year to commemorate the rights and the protection that the children deserved.

“We should really work harder to protect the children as there are a few among them who will grow up and become great leaders of the future. Each child has the right to proper education and a conducive environment to grow up, achieve their full potential and chase their dreams,” he said. ― Bernama