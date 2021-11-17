Finance minister: Wage subsidies totalling RM19.21b disbursed as of Oct 29

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz delivers his speech during a special press conference at the Finance Ministry, Putrajaya April 26, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The government has channelled RM19.209 billion to 356,193 employers under its Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) as of October 29 to ensure the continued employment of 2.94 million local workers.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said RM3.319 billion was channelled under PSU 3.0 to ensure 1.511 million workers remained employed while RM1.542 billion was channelled to 119,904 employers so they could continue to operate and retain 1.424 million workers under the latest phase of the programme, PSU 4.0.

“Through PSU 4.0, the government would support up to 500 employees for each employer by subsidising RM600 per worker for four months (from Aug 1, 2021).

“The salary limit of RM4,000 was also relaxed to enable employers to apply for PSU 4.0 for workers earning more than RM4,000,” he said in the 76th Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report released today.

On the Danajamin Prihatin Guarantee Scheme (DPGS), Tengku Zafrul said that as of October 29, 87 companies had submitted applications and a total of RM2.035 billion in guarantees benefitting 57 companies had been approved.

Meanwhile, RM88.6 million had been channelled to 13,889 businesses in the form of grants and loans under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) for subscription to digitalisation services, he added. — Bernama