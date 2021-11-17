Climb continues as new Covid-19 cases break 6,000-mark again

Total positive cases have now reached 2.563 million since the first reported case. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Daily Covid-19 cases surged close to a thousand more than yesterday, with the Ministry of Health recording 6,288 new transmissions as of noon today in a continuation of an uptrend that has spanned eleven days.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday warned of another potential surge in Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks as the country sees an uptrend in new cases fuelled by a higher infectivity rate.

The infectivity rate, measured as R0 or Rt, has been rising daily since November 6. Dr Noor Hisham called for caution that the higher Rt has pushed new cases to climb by 11 per cent from the previous week.

