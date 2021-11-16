Tok Mat: Sulaiman is BN’s Melaka CM candidate for good, not just interim

A billboard featuring Barisan Nasional candidate Sulaiman Md Ali is seen in Lendu, Melaka November 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali will finish his term as a chief minister should Barisan Nasional (BN) win the Melaka state election, the coalition’s deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

In an Utusan Malaysia report, Mohamad who is also BN election director, denied that Sulaiman will only serve as interim chief minister.

“Is there such a thing as interim chief minister? This is not a joke. This is not the story of a half-term village head.

“If the people give the mandate to BN to govern Melaka, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali will be appointed as the chief minister until the end of his term,” he was quoted saying.

Mohamad’s remark came following rumours that BN will replace Sulaiman halfway if it wins the election.

“I hope the people of Melaka will no longer listen to slander by those who want to distort the facts and weaken BN.

“So, don’t listen. To the voters and the people of Melaka, BN has decided on our candidate Sulaiman, who we will appoint and who will manage the state for a term of the next five years,” he reportedly added.

Sulaiman, who was formerly chief minister before four state assembly members retracted their support for him that triggered the state’s snap polls, will go against Pakatan Harapan ‘s(PH) candidate Adly Zahari for the top spot.

Perikatan Nasional which included Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS have yet to name their chief minister candidate, saying it will only do so if it wins.

Early voting for the polls has started today, and polling will be on November 20.