Progress of RTS Link project on track despite two minor setbacks, says MRT Corp

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Construction for the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) Project Between Johor Baru and Singapore is ongoing as scheduled and on track for its January 2027 launch following two slight hiccups, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said today.

MRT Corp chief executive Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim revealed that constructions for the rail in Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahu which started in November last year were still pending ongoing relocations of water pipes near the station to a new location.

He also revealed that one household in Wadi Hana, Johor Baru — where the RTS Link Project Maintenance Depot is set to be built — was still refusing to move out.

“There is a little issue that we need to handle, one household is refusing to move from the (Wadi Hana) area but the matter is now being addressed by the local authorities in JB.

“Once the household moves out, then we will be able to start construction of our depot.

“As for Bukit Chagar, construction is still pending mainly because of the water pipes going to Singapore and we need to relocate these pipes to a new location while protecting the ones which remains,” he told a press conference on the latest updates of ongoing MRT Corp projects here.

When asked, he assured that the project will not be delayed despite the single household holding out since construction of the project’s depot will not be time-consuming and have been told that it will be resolved by year’s end.

The RTS Link Project is a railway shuttle link approximately 4km in length with two stations, one in Bukit Chagar and one in Woodlands, Singapore that crosses the Straits of Johor.

As an international link, the project includes the building of a new Immigration, Customs and Quarantine facility next to the station at Bukit Chagar while the RTS Link Station in Woodlands North in Singapore will also have similar facilities.