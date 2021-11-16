Melaka police detain man removing flags of political parties

Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan flags are picture along Jalan Sg Udang in Melaka November 14, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 16 — Police have arrested a man who was caught pulling out flags and stripping away buntings of political parties contesting in the Melaka election at a junction of Jalan Taman Melaka Perdana, Alor Gajah here last night.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the 48-year-old man was nabbed at about 8.45pm and was taken to the Alor Gajah police headquarters for questioning.

“Investigations found the man who is a lorry driver was carrying out the act as the installation of flags and buntings is blocking the view of motorists coming in and out of the junction.

“Police inspection found eight flags with Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo, four flags of Perikatan Nasional and 14 flags of Barisan Nasional removed,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Majid said the suspect who admitted his action was not related to any elements of politics and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and the suspect was given bail.

He added that so far, five police reports had been received on acts of sabotaging flags and buntings of political parties with two each in Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah as well as one in Jasin.

“Police are also advising all contesting parties to avoid blocking the view of motorists when putting flags and buntings for the safety of road users.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for Melaka election on November 20, early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister. — Bernama