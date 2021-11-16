I am not turning independent out of spite, says former Bemban assemblyman Ng Choon Koon

The former lawyer aged 46, said he is putting his fate in the Melaka election to fulfil the needs of the people there who wanted him to return and it did not cross his mind that he was avenging against any party. — Picture from Facebook/Ng Choon Koon

JASIN, Nov 16 — Former Bemban assemblyman, Datuk Ng Choon Koon is determined to return contesting on an independent ticket to continue his efforts to serve the community which he was the elected representative for one term.

The former lawyer aged 46, said he is putting his fate in the Melaka election to fulfil the needs of the people there who wanted him to return and it did not cross his mind that he was avenging against any party.

“I am familiar with the work of making myself available to the people over welfare matters as well as problems faced by them even though I was not the assemblyman.

“What is important now is to focus on resolving flood problems which frequently occur in the constituency or to develop an education hub and ensuring the lack of internet access is addressed as well as to realise the plan to build 1,000 units of affordable houses,” he said here today.

As a local boy, Ng wants to focus on seven main matters for the wellbeing and harmony of Bemban residents while his return to stand in the area is still to serve the voters.

Ng who was the Bemban assemblyman under Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 13th general election and was later fielded in Kesidang in the 14th general election but lost.

In the current Melaka election, Ng is facing five other contestants namely Perikatan Nasional (PH)’s Dr Yadzil Yaakub, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Tey Kok Kiew, BN’s Datuk Koh Chin Han and Azmi Kamis (Independent).

In the 14th general election, the Bemban seat was won by Datuk Wong Fort Pin (DAP) with a majority of 1,345 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling day for the Melaka election on November 20, early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister. — Bernama