Minister: Science Ministry welcomes latest technology, products to reduce carbon emissions in Malaysia

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at Technology Park, Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KULAI, Nov 14 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) welcomes the latest industrial technology and products which can help reduce emissions, hence ensuring environmental sustainability in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said cooperation among the various parties such as in producing high technology to recycle used items could help realise the desire of making Malaysia a low-carbon country by 2030.

“To proliferate such an industry, Mosti much welcomes the creation of the latest technology, for example, the process of recycling used items such as plastic, which is among this country’s major efforts towards reducing carbon emissions,” he told reporters after visiting the Murni Industrial area in Senai, here, today.

Dr Adham said low-carbon towns and cities could have a positive impact on the communities, especially in reducing the effects of climate change.

“Mosti will be collaborating with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) to achieve the aim.

“The involvement of various parties in the country and outside such as Japan and Austria to develop technology that can reduce carbon emissions will also open up more investment and employment opportunities in this country,” he added.

On November 3, it was reported that Malaysia was implementing the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030 with the strategies and action plan for the land transportation sector towards reducing energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. — Bernama