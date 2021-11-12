Muhyiddin lambasts Umno’s Shahrir Samad over challenge statement to instruct Bersatu assemblymen to pull support for Johor govt

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also Bersatu president at a Melaka election programme in Shah Alam, November 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 12 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad over his statement challenging him to instruct two of Bersatu’s assemblymen in Johor to withdraw their support for the state government.

He said for the sake of the people, Bersatu would not resort to such a move, and added that the party would not want what happened in Melaka to repeat itself in Johor.

Muhyiddin said this when responding to Shahrir’s statement on social media that Johor Umno was ready to face a state election if Bersatu wants to withdraw its support in the state.

Shahrir’s statement was following Muhyiddin’s statement yesterday that the latter could have instructed Bersatu assemblymen in Johor to withdraw their support if he wanted to, which would lead to the collapse of the state government.

Muhyiddin, however, said that due to Bersatu’s concern for the people, that move was never an option.

There are 56 seats in the Johor legislative assembly and the current government is made up of 16 Barisan Nasional and 13 PN assemblymen to hold a two-seat majority over Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama