CM: Sabah stepping up preparations for north-east monsoon

File picture of motorists attempting to drive through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah September 15, 2020. The Sabah government is stepping up preparations with the approaching of the north-east monsoon for all eventualities. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PAPAR, Nov 12 — The Sabah government is stepping up preparations with the approaching of the north-east monsoon for all eventualities.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said he did not want a similar situation during the floods in Penampang last September to recur, where operations by the authorities to help those affected did not go smoothly due to lack of preparations.

He said preparations by the authorities, including identifying locations as relief centres, were important as a measure to ensure smooth operations.

“Preparations by the Sabah government, through the State Disaster Management Committee and the District Disaster Management Committee, encompass logistic assets and human resources that can be mobilised at any time.

“All the district disaster operations rooms have also been instructed to be reactivated in preparation for the monsoon season and the local authorities are also reminded to prevent blocked drains and irrigation canals,” he told this to reporters after presenting financial assistance to victims of flood victims in Mukim Labak, Kinarut, here today.

Also present were Kawang Assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan and State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Overall, the Sabah government has allocated a total of RM1.383 million for 1,383 households in Penampang and Mukim Labak, Kinarut.

At the event,Hajiji also announced an allocation of RM300,000 repair of road repair at the St Augustine Church in Kinarut. — Bernama