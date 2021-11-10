Muafakat exists only in name, says Umno veep Khaled after PAS sides with Perikatan in Melaka poll

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin arrives for the Umno supreme council meeting at the Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, October 14, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — PAS’ decision to stick with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and discard Muafakat Nasional (MN) for the Melaka state election means that the pact with Umno now exists only in name, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

The Umno vice-president said while MN’s constant claim of championing unity of the Muslim community is “music to one’s ears”, the fact remains that other interests take precedence in politics.

"It is clear that MN is difficult to operate. PAS' decision meant Muafakat exists in name only, but not in spirit.

“PAS cannot bind Umno with MN and at the same time pine for PN. PAS must continue with PN because it cannot be confused with what it wants,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday, adding no parties should be looking to benefit from others.

Mohamed Khaled added that Umno is firm with its decision to not work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia because the latter has put the interests of the Malay-Muslim community in the back burner.

“Bersatu was formed to replace Umno. It is clear as day that it is Umno’s rival. PAS should be cognisant of that position,” he said.

Therefore, Mohamed Khaled said this is the reason why Umno does not need PAS to mend its ties with Bersatu, just like how Umno has never tried to play peacemaker between PAS and Parti Amanah Negara for the sake of the ummah or Muslim community as it is aware of the history of both parties.

Later, Mohamed Khaled noted that the present arrangement will allow BN the opportunity to return to a moderate, multi-cultural and progressive path that was no longer bound to anyone and is free to chart its own path forward.

This, he said, was because Umno is aware that the path to victory is only possible with the support of all races and not just that of the Malays, adding that Malay parties working together is not the only way to rise to power.

“In a disruptive political climate, victory will depend on those offering good policies, dynamic leadership, sustainable economic prospects and getting messages across to the younger generation.

“If we were to gauge the potential victor by using the votes of the Malay parties, namely Umno, PAS and Bersatu, as a yardstick, then it is too simplistic.

“Malaysian politics is not that simple,” he said, adding that the politically complex nature meant BN is Umno’s best bet for Malaysia.

Last week, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the Islamist party will stay with PN as well as enhancing its ties with Umno through MN for the 15th general election.

However, Mohamaed Khaled now joins Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah who also said that the MN accord his party inked with PAS is dead.