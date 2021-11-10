Melaka polls: Voters must beware of character assassination attempts, says Zahid

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN’s main focus is to ensure the party returns as the state government for the sake of the country and its people. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 10 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi advised voters in Melaka to be wary of character assassination attempts aimed at tarnishing the good reputation of its candidates.

Without naming any parties, the Umno president said in a Facebook post tonight that such strategies aimed to divert people’s attention from policy issues with personal attacks against candidates.

“I, however, am confident that Melaka citizens can think rationally and assess such manipulative propaganda. While BN talks about returning stability for Melaka’s prosperity, they diligently smear BN candidates.

“May Melaka citizens disregard such efforts because what’s important (is) to set Melaka back on the right track. We are tired of BN’s political rivals’ approach of instigating Malaysians to hate and use of personal attacks,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said BN’s main focus is to ensure the party returns as the state government for the sake of the country and its people. — Bernama