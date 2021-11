6,243 new Covid-19 cases were reported today — almost 1,000 more cases compared to yesterday’s 5,403 and nearly 2,000 more than Monday’s total which was 4,543 cases. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Health Ministry logged 6,243 new Covid-19 cases today, surging upwards for the third day straight.

This is almost 1,000 more cases compared to yesterday’s 5,403 and nearly 2,000 more than Monday’s total which was 4,543 cases.

This brings the total number of infected in Malaysia to 2,522,498 people.

