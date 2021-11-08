Singapore, Malaysia to allow quarantine-free travel between KLIA and Changi from Nov 29

Malaysia and Singapore will launch a so-called vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from November 29. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia and Singapore will allow quarantine-free travel between both countries for individuals fully inoculated against Covid-19 at the end of this month.

In a joint statement this evening, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced that a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) would be launched between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Changi Airport on November 29.

Under the VTL, travellers will be only required to take Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine that was previously mandatory, the statement added.

“The VTLs are another important milestone in the longstanding Malaysia-Singapore cooperation. The VTLs will allow travel as our two countries gradually reopen our borders responsibly by balancing the need to recover our economies while ensuring safety and health of our peoples from Covid-19.

“I look forward to effective implementation of this travel scheme, adding to those we already have developed previously to facilitate movements of people and goods between Malaysia and Singapore,” Ismail Sabri said.

In the same statement, both governments said that travel across land links between both countries is on the horizon.

“They were happy to note the good progress in ongoing detailed discussions on a similar vaccinated travel scheme, to reopen travel across the Causeway and the Second Link, taking into account the public health situations in Johor and Singapore,” the statement added.

Previously, it was reported that the government planned to set up special vaccinated travel lanes to facilitate cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore.

At the time, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said discussions on the matter involving several ministries from both countries were underway.