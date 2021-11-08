Melaka polls: Youngest state election candidate says age no barrier to serving the people

The head of Srikandi Keadilan Melaka said among the issues that she would give serious attention to was increasing internet access throughout the state. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 8 — Melaka’s youngest state election candidate, Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir says her young age would not be an obstacle to serving the people if she was given the mandate for the Sungai Rambai seat.

Farzana, 21, who is affectionately known as “Nana”, said she was ready and willing to serve the people of Melaka, especially the community in her area.

“Honestly, I never thought I would be chosen as a candidate to contest, but I am very ready to help the people and the community in the state of Melaka,” she said when contacted via Skype on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

The head of Srikandi Keadilan Melaka said if she was picked by the people, among the issues that she would give serious attention to was increasing internet access throughout the state of Melaka to facilitate education and encourage more people to venture into online entrepreneurship.

Farzana said as a student, she felt the pain of internet interruptions while studying.

“As a student, I give great importance to internet access, because from my experience as a student at home, it (internet access) is very important for families who have children in school, especially in the Sungai Rambai area.

“I am also confident that more people will get involved in the entrepreneurship programme,” said Farzana, who is an undergraduate at UiTM Shah Alam and holds a Diploma in Communication and Media Studies from UiTM’s Rembau Campus.

The Melaka state election on November 20 will see a four-cornered fight for the Sungai Rambai seat, with Farzana going up against Muhammad Jefri Safry (Perikatan Nasional), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (Barisan Nasional) and Nazatul Ashraf Md Dom (Putra). — Bernama