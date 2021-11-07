PAS info chief tells members to use Harakah to highlight Pakatan ‘weaknesses’, especially in DAP-led Penang

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — PAS-owned newspaper Harakah will always highlight the weaknesses of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, especially in the states where they are still in government, the Islamist party’s information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said today.

He added that the PAS information department scrutinises the administration of Penang, a state led by DAP — one of the four PH component parties — most closely.

“For your information, every issue of Harakah will have issues from Penang, because Penang is now one of our focuses, to highlight the weaknesses of the PH-led state government.

“We have also elected a representative from Penang, Zikrullah Ismail, to work with Harakah, specifically to tackle issues faced in Penang.

“We are not sidelining Penang. In fact, we want to raise our focus there, to highlight the weaknesses of PH,” he told PAS delegates at the Islamist party’s 67th annual congress held in Terengganu which was also live-streamed today.

Kamaruzaman claimed that Harakah has reporters in every state to report on issues from all across the nation, and guaranteed that the party’s paper will cover every issue raised by PAS MPs.

He was responding to a delegate from Penang, who said that the party’s paper was not giving enough attention towards coverage in the state, with the issue being raised by Penang PAS committee member Abdul Razib Abd Rahim yesterday.

Razib alleged yesterday that the Penang government is trying to drive out Malays from the state by using cunning ways to displace them through development projects.

He further alleged that these included a large pig farm in a Malay settlement, land reclamation and other infrastructure projects.

He also purported that non-Malays Penang representatives were dominating both the state and federal legislatures.

As such, Razib said it is important for central PAS leaders to preserve unity among Malay parties in Penang to ensure survival of the Malays in the long run.