Sarawak polls: Seven incumbents from SUPP to defend seats, says party sec-gen

SUPP party secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting says seven incumbent assemblymen from the party will be defending their seats in the 12th Sarawak state election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Nov 6 ― Seven incumbent assemblymen from Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) will be defending their seats in the 12th Sarawak state election, said party secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting today.

He said SUPP will be submitting the names of the seven assemblymen to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg soon.

“SUPP has decided that all seven incumbents who won in the 11th Sarawak election would be named as candidates for the coming election,” he told reporters after a media pre-launch of Batik Linut here today.

Apart from Ting who is standing in Piasau, the six other assemblymen are SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian (Batu Kawa); vice-president Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin (Senadin), Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (Meradong), Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii (Repok); Datuk Francis Harden Hollis (Simanggang); and Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang).

GPS comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), SUPP and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP) and on October 24, the coalition’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said GPS would be contesting in all 82 Sarawak state constituencies.

Commenting further, Ting said in the last Sarawak election, SUPP was allocated 20 seats and he hoped the party would be receiving the same number of seats this time.

“All party machinery is ready. We will learn from the Melaka state election as they are the first to carry out a state election under the new normal announced by the Election Commission (EC) that gatherings which are usually held during campaign would not be allowed.

“I believe the Melaka election would be the guideline for all parties contesting in Sarawak state election,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the move by Sarawak Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) which confirmed it is contesting in 11 seats in the state election, Ting said from now to the nomination day, anything can happen.

“We have heard many stories ...but we could only verify the matter when the time comes on nomination day,” he added. ― Bernama