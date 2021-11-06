Awang Tengah: People’s views, involvement crucial in implementing development projects

LAWAS, Nov 6 — The local knowledge approach, or taking into account the people’s views and involvement, is an important fundamental aspect in implementing various development projects in the state, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He stressed that information from the people is highly critical in ensuring that every project implemented by the state government can meet the needs of the people and solve their problems, as well as avoiding projects being disrupted due to lack of information.

Therefore, he said that in planning the development, it is necessary for agencies and project consultants to meet with the people involved to obtain detailed information, as well as local residents, especially in rural areas and the interior of Sarawak.

“For example, a water supply project in a village area, the consultant made the plan without getting information from the locals on where the water source is, whether the water source is enough during the dry season, and other factors.

“This is very important. The locals have lived in the area for a long time, they know what is right for them. Due to this weakness, the project had to be reviewed and could not start within the stipulated period,” he told Bernama recently.

Awang Tengah, during his recent three-day working visit to Ba’kelalan from Nov 1, among other things, held a briefing session with various related agencies and leaders of ethnic groups as well as local residents, in Long Semandoh and Long Sukang.

The working visit was also joined by Deputy Transport Minister, Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is also Lawas Member of Parliament; Assistant Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Customary Land and Regional Development, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail, and heads of state government departments and agencies.

Commenting on the visit, Awang Tengah said that the programme provided an opportunity for the people and the Sarawak government and its agencies to communicate and exchange views on the problems and needs of the locals.

Apart from that, he said that the working visit could give exposure to the people on efforts and assistance that have been implemented and provided by the Sarawak government led by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak with Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg. — Bernama