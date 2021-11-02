Azmin: Perikatan glad PAS contesting Melaka polls using coalition’s logo

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said PN was confident that voters in Melaka were mature and would do the right thing to vote for their candidates, to ensure their brand of unity and prioritising the people’s livelihood continues. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) welcomed the decision of Islamist party PAS to use the coalition’s logo at the Melaka state election this month, said Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The PN information chief lauded the decision, saying it would forge better cooperation between the coalition’s component parties.

“PN is confident the decision of PAS mirrors the spirit of togetherness existing among PN’s member parties.

“Facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to heal the country’s economy, PN is determined to mobilise the related associations to ensure the government’s stability and the continuity in implementing policies and initiatives for the wellbeing of the socio-economy and the country’s prosperity,” Azmin said in a statement.

Azmin added that PN was confident that voters in Melaka were mature and would do the right thing to vote for their candidates, to ensure their brand of unity and prioritising the people’s livelihood continues.

Last night, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said in a statement that his party would contest the state election using the PN logo.

Hadi said the decision was made following a meeting by the party’s Central Working Committee and taking into account the guidance from PAS’ Syura Ulama Council.

Melaka will vote on November 20 with 28 state seats to be contested following the collapse of the previous government.

Nomination Day is on November 8, and early voting on November 16.