Snatch thefts: Cops say 30 cases in Klang Valley by Ashmer Gang solved

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The police have solved 30 snatch theft cases committed by the Ashmer Gang in the Klang Valley here in the past five months.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said the four members of the syndicate were detained including two former food delivery company workers, aged from 25 to 51 years old.

“In raids from October 23 to 28, two of the suspects were found to be masquerading as food delivery men before committing snatch thefts while the other suspects monitored the surrounding.

“Further investigation found that the gang members had used food delivery bags from their previous jobs (as props) to dupe the victims,” he told a media conference at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

He said among the items seized during the raids included 36 gold chains, two motorcycles and two food delivery bags.

“All the gold chains which are worth RM55,000. The syndicate will sell their loot to a local 51-year-old man in Selayang Baru before dividing the proceeds among them.

Meanwhile, Beh said police also detained four men involving two locals and two foreigners, aged from 24 to 27 years, on suspicion of attempting to smuggle liquor at a premises in Jalan Sentul Pasar, here, last Thursday.

He said a preliminary investigation found their modus operandi was to use a liquor wholesale business as a front and were believed to have been operating since last year.

“A total 2,720 bottles of liquor of various brands were found in the premises, which were not subjected to Custom duties, worth RM100,000 including taxes. All the suspects were remanded for three days from October 29,” he added. — Bernama