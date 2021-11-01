Covid-19: 14 out of 20 fatalities in Sarawak between Sept 30 to Oct 30 in Betong Hospital

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Nov 1 — Fourteen out of the 20 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the state between September 30 to October 30 were in Betong Hospital, revealed the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“On September 30, there was a Brought In Dead (BID) case in Betong Hospital involving a 53-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes.

“On October 1, also in Betong, there were two deaths involving elderly men. One was 73 years old with heart disease and lung disease while the other was 80 years old with a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic obstructive lung disease,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

Also in Betong was a death on October 2 involving a man aged 71 with blood disease.

On October 3, a 64-year-old man passed away in Betong Hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes.

On October 4, two deaths were also recorded in Betong Hospital. One was a BID case involving a 79-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes while the other involved a 53-year-old woman with dyslipidemia.

On October 5, another BID case was brought to Betong Hospital involving an 86-year-old woman who had no known history of sickness.

On October 6, a BID case involving a man aged 51 was brought to Betong Hospital. He had diabetes and liver disease.

On October 9, a 74-year-old man who had hypertension and dyslipidemia passed away in Betong Hospital while on October 12, a 76-year-old man with hypertension and dyslipidemia passed away.

A BID case was also brought to Betong Hospital on October 12 involving an 80-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic obstructive lung disease.

On October 13, an 87-year-old woman passed away in the same hospital. She had hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic obstructive lung disease and chronic kidney disease.

Two more deaths occurred at Betong Hospital on October 18 and October 19. The death on October 18 involved an 80-year-old man with hypertension and heart disease while the death on October 19 involved a 67-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes.

Meanwhile, a woman aged 63 passed away on October 25 in Sri Aman Hospital. She had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The youngest victim reported in the update today was a 21-year-old man with cancer who passed away on October 28 in Sarikei Hospital.

Two deaths were recorded in Sibu Hospital on October 29 and October 30. The case on October 29 involved an 84-year-old woman who had hypertension and dyslipidemia while the latter involved a woman aged 59 with a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

Also on October 30 was a death involving a man aged 63 who passed away in Miri Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes and end-stage kidney disease. — Borneo Post