Azmin: Let people form own judgment on those who reject cooperation with Bersatu in Melaka polls

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks at the Gombak parliamentary constituency’s Deepavali 2021 get-together, November 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali wants the people to form their own judgment on those who rejected any form of cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the Melaka state election on November 20.

Mohamed Azmin, who is a member of Bersatu Supreme Council and Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director, said the coalition initiated the cooperation for the sake of the people and the interests of the state.

“That is their choice (refusing to negotiate with Bersatu). Let the people make their own judgment on the attitude and statements of those who refused to cooperate,” he said when met at the Gombak parliamentary constituency’s Deepavali 2021 get-together, here tonight.

Today, several Umno divisions in Melaka ruled out any form of cooperation between Umno and Bersatu in the upcoming state election.

Tangga Batu Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, who represented the group, said the decision was made to respect the wishes of the grassroots in addition to other factors that made the cooperation impossible.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also PN’s information chief said the coalition is always ready to negotiate cooperation, especially with the parties that formed the federal government.

However, he stressed that time was not on their side, thus preparations must be made at the grassroots level, especially involving seat distribution, candidates and the election machinery.

“This matter needs to be streamlined as soon as possible so that our machinery can act more effectively and efficiently and our actions do not cause the people to be confused about the direction, future of the country and the state,” he said.

He said the cooperation formed last year through the PN coalition had resulted in many successes for the country in the face of health and economic crises, adding that the cooperation should be continued in the Melaka state election.

The EC set has the nomination date for the Melaka state election on November 8, followed by early voting on November 16 and polling date on November 20.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on October 4, when four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama