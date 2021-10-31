King, Queen convey condolences to Masing’s family

Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing passed away this morning. — Picture via Twitter

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed condolences to the family of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing who died today at the age of 72.

Their Majesties expressed sadness over the demise of Masing, who was also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president and hoped that his family would be patient and resilient during this difficult time.

Their Majesties also described Masing’s passing as a great loss to the state of Sarawak.

“Their Majesties greatly appreciate the devotion, service and sacrifice of the late Masing to the state of Sarawak,” according to a statement from Istana Negara posted on Facebook, today.

Masing, who was Baleh state assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, Kuching at 7.05 am.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Sarawak General Hospital in September after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for further treatment. — Bernama