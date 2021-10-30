Renewal of road tax at Sabah, Sarawak Puspakom from Nov 1

the renewal involved private cars and motorcycles, except e-hailing and decontrolled vehicles. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — Starting Nov 1, the renewal of Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) or road tax can be done at 14 computerised vehicle inspection centres (Puspakom) in Sabah and Sarawak, said the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

It said in a statement today that the renewal involved private cars and motorcycles, except e-hailing and decontrolled vehicles (vehicles under 7,500 kilogrammes).

“It is hoped that this initiative will raise the level of government service delivery and facilitate the people to have wider access to services that are customer-friendly as well as save costs, time and energy,” said the MOT.

For more information, the public can call Puspakom’s customer service line at 03-51017000 or e-mail to [email protected] or on Puspakom’s official page or private message Puspakom at its official Facebook page or via ‘live chat’ at www.puspakom.com.my. — Bernama