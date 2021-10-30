Ministry to set up food security committee in all states, says Ronald Kiandee

File photo of Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

ROMPIN, Oct 30 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) will soon propose to the Cabinet to establish a food security committee in each state to facilitate the development of the country’s agro-food industry.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the proposal was being made as food security was not solely under the purview of the Federal government, and state governments should also be involved in the decision-making process.

“On behalf of the ministry, we propose that the committee members at the state-level consist of senior state and federal government officials, in addition to the involvement of relevant agencies and departments.

“This approach is seen to facilitate various aspects such as land preparation and basic infrastructure in developing the country’s agro-food industry,” he said after inspecting the operation of Farm Fresh Berhad’s milk processing plant in Muadzam Shah here today.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and director-general of veterinary services Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor.

Ronald said the cooperation between the Federal government and respective state governments could also help realise the National Agro-Food Policy (DAN 2.0) in developing the various industries involved such as dairy, meat industry and farms.

Apart from that, he said the current production of fresh milk in Malaysia was very satisfactory, as the majority of 69.4 million litres of milk consumed in the country last year was produced locally, which is 43.3 million litres, with Farm Fresh being the largest contributor with 22 per cent or 9.6 million litres.

The remaining 26.1 million litres were imported from Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

Ronald said the National Dairy Industry Development Strategic Plan 2021-2025 had been drafted by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) to achieve the goal of increasing the Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of local milk production, outlining eight strategies and 15 activities.

“Among the efforts made by DVS through this plan is to increase the livestock population through breeding and selection of breeds with high milk production performance, development of dairy entrepreneurs and research and development (R&D) in local breeding and animal nutrition,” he said.

Among the dairy industry development programmes under the 12th Malaysia Plan are the National Dairy Industry Development Programme with an allocation of RM42 million; the Dairy Industry Service Centre upgrade programme (RM16.4 million) and the Ruminant Production (Dairy) Permanent Park Development Programme (RM48.88 million). ― Bernama