Sabah CM hails Budget 2022 as ‘inclusive’

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor lauded the budget and said the increase in allocation to RM5.6 billion for basic amenities, infrastructure, water and electricity as well as health care development was the highlight for the state. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said Budget 2020 was all inclusive of all sectors and an all-around good recovery effort.

He lauded the budget and said the increase in allocation to RM5.6 billion for basic amenities, infrastructure, water and electricity as well as health care development was the highlight for the state.

“Sabah appreciates the federal government’s continuous sensitivity to the state’s need by proposing RM1.5 billion for the rural infrastructure development in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement here.

He also welcomed the assurance that infrastructure projects worth RM3.5 billion including the Pan Borneo highway will be continued next year.

He said that the proposed tax reliefs and incentives for various sectors in Budget 2022 complemented the Sabah government’s Hala Tuju or Sabah Maju Jaya agenda.

“We see the National Budget as complementing the 12th Malaysia Plan and we welcome the proposed allocations for Sabah next year,” he said.

He also welcomed the continuing RM209 million subsidy for air transport service in Sabah and Sarawak and the proposed RM746 million allocation that will cover some 112 projects to upgrade dilapidated schools in Sabah.

The proposed General Operations Force (GOF) camp at Pagalungan will also help in boosting the border security between Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.

Hajiji watched the budget announcement live with his state Cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan and Local Government and Housing Minister/Assistant Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Earlier Finance Minister Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced a RM332.1 billion Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera Budget, which he described as “huge.”