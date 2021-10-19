Man claims trial to raping underage girlfriend in Kuching

Judge Jason Juga allowed the man to be released on bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties pending case management on Nov 23.

KUCHING, Oct 19 — A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of raping his underage girlfriend.

The accused appeared before Judge Jason Juga who allowed him to be released on bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties pending case management on Nov 23.

The court also warned the accused not to approach the victim or any of her family members.

The accused, who was categorised as a young offender, was charged with raping his 15-year-old girlfriend between November 2020 and January this year, at a house in Kota Padawan here.

The charge was framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

It was informed that a doctor had lodged a police report after the girl gave birth to a baby girl.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Borneo Post