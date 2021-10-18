Nur Sajat says already in Australia, suggests never returning to Malaysia

Malaysian cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman revealed today that she was already in Australia where she is seeking political asylum from Malaysia. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Transgender cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman revealed today that she was already in Australia where she is seeking political asylum from Malaysia.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nur Sajat also asked her critics to leave her to her own religious beliefs.

She also hinted that she was leaving Malaysia permanently, using the Malay phrase “cerai talak tiga” for divorce.

She said that she was now under Covid-19 quarantine in Australia and would meet with an agent for her employment matters.

Sajat explained that she chose Australia as the country could “accept Sajat and Sajat is free.”

“What else do we want? We want freedom. So, human rights here, it is very important. They (Australia) really prioritise human rights. I don’t want anything, I just want human rights,” she said.

Nur Sajat also claimed to have liquidated all her business interests in the country and was looking forward to resettling in Australia where she hoped to provide opportunities for other Malaysians.

“Please respect me as a human being. That’s all,” she added.

