Hishammuddin: Govt to focus on one general Covid-19 SOP, nine guidelines nationwide

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaking at a media conference at RMAF Subang Air Base, September 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government will focus on one general Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), that can be enforced through the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), and nine guidelines.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the general SOP was related to fixed measures to control the spread of Covid-19, such as wearing face masks, ventilation guides, MySejahtera app check-ins and being fully vaccinated.

He said the nine guidelines, meanwhile, comprise activities in the various sectors.

“These guidelines cannot be enforced but it is the responsibility of the people to understand and practice them as best as possible,” he told a special media conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today. — Bernama