Fire Dept identifies six states for its north-east monsoon focus, says D-G

KUCHING, Oct 18 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) has identified six states to be given special attention in the North-east Monsoon or flood disasters which are expected to start this month until March 2022.

Its director-general, Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the six states were Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“Not to deny other states, we (JPBM) are also making preparations for disasters, only in terms of logistics, to be placed in forward bases (zones that have been identified) like in Sarawak, we have set three zones namely Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

“Our forward base (JPBM) will provide logistical equipment for the marines such as transportation to handle flood victims and also to carry out search and rescue tasks,” he told reporters after a working visit on flood disaster preparedness at the Fire and Rescue Station, here, today.

Mohammad Hamdan said, in Sarawak, the JPBM air base will be in Miri in preparation of any disaster in the interior if main roads or other roads are cut off due to floods.

“We have also identified hotspots that have dangerous slopes. In Sarawak, we have identified 77 (dangerous slopes) and 97 roads that may be cut off and more than 100 flood hotspots.

“For these places, we will focus on providing assistance in terms of disaster management, evacuation of victims and also saving property,” he said.

Mohamad Hamdan also said that a total of 1,300 firefighters from 36 fire stations throughout the state have also been prepared to face any disaster.

“JBPM also cooperates and collaborates with other relevant agencies to be prepared in terms of manpower, logistics, information, field assignments and so on.

“We (JPBM) will try our best to provide the best service to the community in the event of any disaster,” he said.

He also advised the public to be vigilant with all the latest information on disaster warnings issued by the relevant agencies as precautions. — Bernama