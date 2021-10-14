Air Selangor: Water supply restored in stages from 4pm

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said as of 7pm, some areas had received water supply, especially areas near the water treatment plant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The disrupted water supply in several areas in Selangor following the upgrading and maintenance works for critical assets in Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (LRA SSP1) has been restored in stages from 4pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said as of 7pm, some areas had received water supply, especially areas near the water treatment plant.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system. Water supply is expected to be fully restored at 9pm, October 16,” she said in a statement tonight.

Residents in 998 areas around the Klang Valley began to experience water supply disruption starting yesterday with among others the districts involved being Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

Air Selangor hopes that consumers who have received water supply will use their water prudently to ensure that the recovery process in the other affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled.

Recovery status for affected areas, Public Water Taps and Commercial Water Filling Station can be obtained at hentitugas.airselangor.com. — Bernama