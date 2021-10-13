Johor ex-MB Osman Sapian suffers stroke

The Kempas assemblyman and Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader was reportedly rushed to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in Jalan Abdul Samad here earlier after experiencing breathing difficulties. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 13 — Former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was hospitalised after experiencing a stroke here today.

The Kempas assemblyman and Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leader was reportedly rushed to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital in Jalan Abdul Samad here earlier after experiencing breathing difficulties.

His son, Nornekman Osman, later confirmed that his father suffered a stroke and was receiving treatment.

“Please pray for his wellbeing,” said the Johor Pejuang pro-tem deputy chief in a text reply to Malay Mail today.

Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Senator Md Nasir Hashim also confirmed that Osman had breathing difficulties due to a stroke between 10am and 11am today.

“I received news about Osman’s condition while I was at the Dewan Negara in Parliament.

“This is shocking and sudden for us in Johor Bersatu,” said Md Nasir.

It is understood that Osman will be referred to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

The 70-year-old politician was the 16th Johor mentri besar and the first from Bersatu after the 14th general election in 2018.

The controversial politician held office for about 11 months before he resigned from the post in April, 2019.