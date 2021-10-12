In Johor, married couple pleads not guilty to abusing siblings aged 7 and 11

According to the first charge, R. Kartik, 32, and B. Darga Devi, 24 are accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy by hitting him with a cane, a cloth hanger, a mop stick and by placing a hot knife on his hand, burning cigarettes on his body and banging the child’s head against a wall. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 12 — A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing two brothers who were placed under their care between June and September this year.

According to the first charge, R. Kartik, 32, and B. Darga Devi, 24 are accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy by hitting him with a cane, a cloth hanger, a mop stick and by placing a hot knife on his hand, burning cigarettes on his body and banging the child’s head against a wall.

For the second charge, they were charged with allegedly abusing the younger brother, aged seven, by hitting him with a cane and a mop stick, placing a hot knife on the victim’s hand and burning cigarettes all over the child’s body and genitals besides pouring hot water on the victim’s body and banging the boy’s head against a wall.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Selesa Jaya Flat near Bandar Selesa Jaya in Iskandar Puteri from 8pm and 1am, between last June and September.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment up to 10 years or a RM20,000 fine or both if found guilty.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob fixed bail at RM30,000 and RM15,000 in two sureties for Kartik, a part-time cook, and his wife respectively.

The couple, who have three children, are also to report to the nearest police station every two weeks, surrender their passports and not harass the prosecution witnesses.

The court then set November 24 for re-mention of the case.

On October 6, Kartik’s mother, B. Mariamah, 60 and his sister, R. Deeba, 37, also pleaded not guilty in the same court to charges of abusing the two brothers.

It is understood that the two brothers are still being treated at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for their injuries. — Bernama