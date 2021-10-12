Francisco Munis presents credentials as Malaysian envoy to Hungary

Francisco Munis (left), a career diplomat who hails from Sabah, is also accredited as the designated Ambassador of Malaysia to Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia based in Budapest. — Picture via Facebook/ Embassy of Malaysia in Budapest

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The new Malaysian ambassador to Hungary, Francisco Munis presented his letter of credential to Hungarian Presiden, János Áder on last Friday in a ceremony held at the Presidential Sándor Palace in Budapest.

According to a press release issued by the Malaysian Embassy in Budapest, Munis, a career diplomat who hails from Sabah, is also accredited as the designated Ambassador of Malaysia to Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia based in Budapest.

During the ceremony, he conveyed to the President, the cordial greetings from the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong and also extended on behalf of the Government and People of Malaysia, the best wishes to the Government and People of Hungary.

Munis also expressed that he is deeply honoured to be appointed as the Malaysian envoy to Hungary and will endeavour to deepen and expand the friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Hungary to a new high.

Apart from Malaysia-Hungary bilateral relations, issues relating to bio-economy and sustainability were also discussed during his audience with the President.

To further facilitate bilateral cooperation, more bilateral instruments will be worked out by both countries, added the statement.

Diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Hungary, which was established in 1969, paved the way for the establishment of the Malaysian embassy in Budapest in 1993 and the establishment of the Embassy of Hungary in Kuala Lumpur in 1991.

Over the years, among the bilateral instruments signed between Malaysia and Hungary were the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income (1989); Exchange of Information between Malaysian News National Agency (BERNAMA) and Hungarian News Agency (1992); Partial Visa Abolition (1993); Air Services Agreement (1993); Promotion and Protection of Investment Agreement (1993); Scientific and Technological Cooperation Agreement (1997); Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation for the Promotion of Trade (1997); MoU on Higher Education (2018); and MoU on Mutual Cooperation for the Promotion of Trade and Investment (2019).

Currently, Hungary is the 51st largest trading partner of Malaysia and the 44th largest export destination for Malaysia.

For the period between January — June 2021, total trade between Malaysia and Hungary amounted to over US$400 million. — Bernama