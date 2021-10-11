Malaysian High Commissioner hands letter of appointment to Sultan of Brunei

Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah hands over his letter of appointment to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan, October 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah today handed over his letter of appointment to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan, in an official ceremony.

According to a press release issued by the Malaysian High Commission in Bandar Seri Begawan, Raja Reza – during a meeting with the Sultan after handing over the letter — expressed his unwavering commitment in strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, covering bilateral relations, trade, investment, defence and education.

Raja Reza was among the four heads of delegation who handed over their letters of appointment to the Sultan today. The others are the Turkish Ambassador to Brunei, the South Korean Ambassador to Brunei, and the Timor Leste Ambassador to Brunei.

Raja Reza started his career as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer in 1996 and has served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1997.

Prior to his appointment as Malaysia’s 16th High Commissioner to Brunei, he was Malaysia’s Ambassador to Ukraine.

Malaysia has a close and special relationship with Brunei, with diplomatic relations between the two countries officially established in 1984.

In 2020, the value of Malaysia-Brunei trade is worth RM 4.7 billion. Malaysia was Brunei’s fourth largest trading partner last year. — Bernama