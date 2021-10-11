Bangi MP Ong tests positive for Covid-19

According to Ong Kian Ming, he tested negative last Wednesday in Parliament and he was not sure how he contracted the virus. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Bangi Member of Parliament (MP) Ong Kian Ming has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

In a Twitter thread, Ong shared the news upon getting his Covid-19 self-test result at 3.30pm today and the result was again confirmed positive in a Covid-19 PCR test which he took an hour later.

“I don’t have any symptoms. I will be quarantining at home for the next 10 days. Will spend the next hour or so alerting my close contacts,” he said.

According to Ong, he tested negative last Wednesday in Parliament and he was not sure how he contracted the virus.

Earlier on the same day, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said no individual in Parliament grounds has tested positive for Covid-19 in the current session so far.

At the moment, those present in Parliament including house members and staff are required to undergo compulsory RTK Antigen Saliva test randomly every Monday and Wednesday as part of the standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure the Dewan Rakyat sitting proceeded safely. — Bernama