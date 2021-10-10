MCO: Senior minister thanks security personnel manning roadblocks

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock during MCO 3.0 at the Ipoh Selatan Toll May 10, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has thanked the security forces involved in roadblock operations nationwide since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented last year to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

This followed the government’s decision to remove roadblocks at state borders due to the lifting of the ban on interstate travel that was announced earlier today. The approval for interstate travel begins at midnight today.

“It may look easy to us, but only the tenacious and strong-willed are able to work night and day at various roadblock locations.

“Thank you to members of the security forces involved. May you always be under the protection of Allah SWT,” he said through a posting shared on his official Facebook page.

Hishammuddin said that, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a special press conference today, roadblocks to safeguard national security would continue to be conducted.

Today, the government agreed to allow individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to cross state borders without having to obtain police permission from tomorrow.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said that the Royal Malaysia Police will conduct random inspections in focus areas and end roadblocks at the state borders, except in the areas placed under the enhanced movement control order, Op Benteng, as well as for crime prevention and security reasons. — Bernama