Interstate travel: IGP says cops to conduct random checks at focus areas

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani is pictured at a roadblock at the USJ Toll Plaza in Subang May 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct random inspections in focus areas and end roadblocks at the state borders following the announcement on allowing interstate travel starting at midnight tonight.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said however, roadblocks would continue in areas subject to the enhanced movement control order, Op Benteng and crime prevention and security operations.

“Even though there is no roadblock, PDRM will still mobilise teams to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and that the community practises the SOPs,” he said in a statement today.

The action was taken based under the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Acryl Sani also advised the public not to take lightly the relaxation of movement allowed and to practise a high level of SOP compliance to prevent Covid-19 infection from increasing again.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a special press conference today announced that the government has agreed to allow individuals who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination to travel interstate without having to obtain police permission starting tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was made after the full vaccination rate of the adult population under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) reached 90 per cent and with the decision, Malaysian families are now free to drive back home to meet parents, travel and so on. — Bernama