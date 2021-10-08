Mida to train 500 graduates under its pilot talent programme to meet industry needs

The MADC pilot programme, which will kickstart January next year, is open for all graduates from all universities who would be screened through by their behavioural tendencies, communication skills, interest and confidence level in addition to their academic achievement. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) is targeting to train 500 graduates under the pilot Mida Assessment Development Centre (MADC) HyTalent Programme in the fields of Internet of Things (lOT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Chief executive officer Arham Abdul Rahman said the programme comprises a six-month, live-in pilot programme combined with a six-month internship duration to develop fresh graduates in structured leadership and technical training to meet the needs of Malaysia’s industries.

“MADC is a trilateral cooperation among Mida, universities and companies, especially the foreign direct investment companies which will pool-strength and tap into the wealth of industry expertise, preparing the university and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) graduates with the skills and needs of the Industry 4.0.

“We know the requirements of the industries when we attract the investment. We are fully confident that the 500 trainees to be enrolled under MADC would, at the end of the programme, be employed by the participating industry players,” he told reporters after a signing ceremony with three local universities here today.

Mida inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) for the implementation of MADC HyTalent Programme, witnessed by Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Arham said the MADC pilot programme, which will kickstart January next year, is open for all graduates from all universities who would be screened through by their behavioural tendencies, communication skills, interest and confidence level in addition to their academic achievement.

“This programme is not exclusive to these three universities. Moving forward, once this pilot programme is successful, we will open the programme to all other public and private universities as there is a lot of requirement for highly talented engineers from foreign investors out there,” he said.

Citing a McKinsey report, Arham said that Al could potentially create six million new jobs by 2030 in Malaysia as new skills are in high demand.

He said the MADC will continue to provide the necessary support to industries of high-technology, knowledge-based and capital-intensive investments to generate multiplier effects in the nation’s economy, including high-value employment opportunities.

“The overall goal is to enhance the country’s efficiency and global competitiveness to position Malaysia as the preferred investment destination,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin, in a statement, said the MADC programme embodies the 12th Malaysia Plan roadmap to develop and equip future talent with Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skill sets that are important to keep pace with the rapid changes in technological advancement and meet industry demands.

“This is a testament to the government’s continuous focus on creating high-value jobs to ensure Malaysians reap the long-term benefits of investments in the country, in tandem to enhancing the overall industry’s ecosystem to drive sustainable economic growth on the road to recovery post Covid-19,” he said.

The programme is approved under the special Covid-19 Fund (2021-2022) by the government to stimulate Malaysia’s current economy amidst the pandemic, with special emphasis towards addressing unemployment. — Bernama