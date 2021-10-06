Senator calls for further lowering of ceiling price of Covid-19 self-test kits

JusChek Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits are displayed for sale at a pharmacy in Shah Alam September 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The ceiling price of Covid-19 self-test kits should be lowered further as the device can be categorised as a necessity now, said Senator Datuk Jefridin Atan.

He said the government should provide a subsidy for this as the Covid-19 self-test kit is now part of the essential needs of every household, especially for those who often have outside affairs such as going out to work or personal matters.

“The original price when Covid-19 self-test kits were introduced was RM39.90. The government then set the ceiling price at RM19.90, resulting in many sellers dissatisfied.

“The price needs to be lowered further. The government needs to subsidise as this test kit can be categorised as a need for every individual or household,” he said when speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Negara today.

Jefridin also asked the government to monitor irresponsible people who misused the device by not reporting the results of the Covid-19 self-test in the MySejahtera application or to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“There is the issue of non-transparency in self-tests, for example a positive test result, but they did not inform the result to the MOH, in MySejahtera and performed daily activities as usual without self -quarantine.

“This is one of the things that the government needs to look at so that the Covid-19 self-test kit is not misused,” he said. — Bernama