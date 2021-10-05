Sarawak MP urges police to act against preacher who made racist remarks against non-Muslims and Dayak community

Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian said many reports have been lodged all over the country against preacher Syakir Nasoha for making the remarks in a one-minute video clip, which was uploaded online recently and had since gone viral on social media. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim s

KUCHING, Oct 5 — A Sarawak politician today urged police and the Attorney General’s Chambers to take action against a preacher who allegedly made inflammatory remarks against non-Muslim religions and the Dayak community while giving a religious talk.

Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian said many reports have been lodged all over the country against preacher Syakir Nasoha for making the remarks in a one-minute video clip, which was uploaded online recently and had since gone viral on social media.

“It is obvious to me that an offence under the law had been committed.

“The video in question may have been made in 2017, but it is just as damaging to our unity today as it was then, and should be condemned by those who are in positions of power in this country,” he said in a statement today.

He urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to take a stand against the preacher and all those who try to sow discord, ill-will and hate in the country.

He said many civil society groups and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have lodged police reports against the preacher, including Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) and representatives of the Dayak community in Sarawak.

He said former Member of Parliament Tawfik Ismail had also lodged a police report against the preacher, stating that the preacher is a threat to the peaceful coexistence of multiracial, multi-religious, and multicultural society in Malaysia.

“I totally support his call for the police to seek a court order to commit the preacher to mental and psychiatric evaluation at a government facility as he is a danger to society and those around him.

“We are living in difficult times today and many people are under intense pressure which is exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

He said it is surprising that Abang Johari and other GPS leaders have been silent on the lies and baseless allegations against non-Muslims and Dayaks spouted by the preacher.