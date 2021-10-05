Penang opens up mosques to fully-vaccinated foreigners

JHEAIPP director Mohd Zakuan Zakaria said fully vaccinated foreigners will be allowed into mosques in Penang starting tomorrow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 5 — Penang will begin allowing foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to perform Fard and Friday prayers at mosques and surau from tomorrow.

Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) director, Mohd Zakuan Zakaria, said it will be according to venue capacity.

“After the announcement by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and based on the current situation, decisions were made including allowing foreigners to come and pray as long as they are fully vaccinated,” he said in a statement today.

Aside from this, Subuh sermons lasting 45 minutes are allowed, but attendees must remain where they are or in the demarcated area.

Mohd Zakuan added that sermons, Quran and Yassin recitations are permitted after the Maghrib prayer till the Isyak prayer, but attendees must remain where they are or in the demarcated area.

He said congregants for the funeral (Janaza) prayer are based on venue capacity.

Mohd Zakuan said guest imam and khatib are not allowed to lead prayer or deliver the Friday sermon.

“Lectures, official events and gotong-royong are still not allowed at the mosque or surau,” he said, adding that face-to-face meetings should be postponed or held virtually. — Bernama