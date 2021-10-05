Melaka Perikatan willing to talk to Umno to avoid three-cornered fights in polls

Melaka Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (2nd right) with Melaka PAS commissioner Datuk Kamaruddin Sidek (seated, 2nd left) and Melaka Gerakan chairman Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam (seated, right) during a press conference in Ayer Keroh, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 5 — The Melaka Perikatan Nasional (PN) is ready to hold talks with state Umno, to avoid three-cornered fights in the upcoming state election.

Its chairman, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), together with PAS and Gerakan, had made a stand that there would be no clashes in seizing the state seats.

“We are open if Melaka Umno wants to negotiate with state PN to avoid three-corner fights. If Umno is ready then we will think the next course of action.

“As long as we have yet to know Umno’s decision, we will not go into detail, and that it (distribution of seats) is too far off. We are waiting for Umno to make a decision,” he said at a press conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were state PAS commissioner, Datuk Kamaruddin Sidek, and state Gerakan chairman, Datuk Seri Michael Gan Peng Lam.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rafiq, who is also the state Bersatu leadership body chief, said that the membership of Bersatu assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad was automatically revoked following his actions in withdrawing support for the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Assembly Speaker, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, toady was reported to have said that the Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on October 4, to make way for the state election to be held.

He said Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had agreed to the dissolution of the assembly upon the advice given by Sulaiman yesterday.

This development followed the move of four state assemblymen, who announced that they had lost confidence and had withdrawn support for Sulaiman’s leadership.

They are former Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

Prior to this, BN held 17 seats in the 28-seat State Assembly, namely 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one Independent, while the opposition had 11, comprising DAP (seven), PKR (two) and Amanah (two). — Bernama