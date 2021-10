K People dine-in at Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur, September 2, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Cases were still high in Selangor (1,348 cases), Sarawak (1,361 cases) and Kelantan (1,063 cases), which represented the top three most infectious states in the last 24-hour period.

Johor (886 cases), Sabah (805 cases) and Pahang (696 cases) rounded off the top six.

Labuan had the least number of cases at three.

MORE TO COME