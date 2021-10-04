Govt urged to create special fund for orphans left by Covid-19

Senator Fadhlina Sidek said the increase in the number of orphans due to Covid-19 required attention and a more specific policy, especially in the aspects of counselling for trauma as well as welfare. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The government has been urged to set up a special fund for children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 to ensure their education and survival.

Senator Yaakob Sapari who said this, suggested that some of them could also be offered job opportunities.

“Up to yesterday, the number of deaths from Covid-19 infection reached 26,565, a large number that has left behind several orphans.

“What is the government’s assurance in protecting these children who have lost their parents to Covid-19? I suggest that a special aid fund be established for their education, survival or employment provision.”

He said this when debating on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Negara, here, today.

Yaakob said the special fund should be a long-term and not a short-term one.

Meanwhile, Senator Fadhlina Sidek said the increase in the number of orphans due to Covid-19 required attention and a more specific policy, especially in the aspects of counselling for trauma as well as welfare.

“The pandemic has also seen a rise in cases of violence, especially domestic violence and sexual harassment as well as mental health issues that have adversely impacted the people’s well-being.

“There should also be a strong commitment to revoke Section 309 of the Penal Code over charging of individuals for attempted suicide so as to be in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation which stresses on rehabilitation, treatment and intervention in the issue of mental health,” she said.

Fadhlina said the impacts of the pandemic were a big slap on the public health and national security policies in tackling the pandemic as well as the related policies in administering the country, especially in ensuring the well-being of the people and social security for them.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama