FAM executive member Mohd Hisamudin among trio sworn in as senators today

Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya is sworn in as senator at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The executive member of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya is among the three individuals sworn in as senators before Senate President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim at the Dewan Negara today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to their appointments to take effect from today until Oct 3, 2023.

Apart from Hisamudin, who is also Putrajaya Umno Information chief, Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying and Terengganu PAS Commissioner Datuk Husain Awang, were also sworn in after being re-elected by their respective State Legislative Assemblies.

Hisamudin, 49, from Bota, Perak, is also chief executive officer of Gen Rekabumi (M) Sdn Bhd and, Malaysian Football League (MFL) Board member and FAM Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee deputy chairman. — Bernama