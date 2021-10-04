Cop, teen charged with drug trafficking in Johor

Policeman C. Harethaess (left) and teenager P. Darshan were charged in the Magistrates Court in Johor Baru with drug trafficking today.— Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 4 — A policeman and a teenager were today charged at the Magistrate's Court here with drug trafficking on September 23.

The accused, C. Harethaess, 28, who was as lance corporal at a police station in Negri Sembilan and P. Darshan, 19, who worked as a part-time driver, nodded their heads after the charge was read out in front of Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

The duo were charged with jointly distributing ecstasy-type drugs weighing 181.95 grammes.

They were accused of committing the offence in the parking lot in front of a healthcare centre in Southkey City here at 9.45pm on September 23.

For the offence, they were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 39B (2) of the same Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, both could be sentenced to death by hanging.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aina Syakira Muhammad Syafiq Sim prosecuted.

Darshan was represented by lawyers, Muhammad Firdaus Adnan, Muhamad Wafiq Hadie and Amer Ashrhaf Azuddin while Harethaess was not represented.

The court then set December 5 for re-mention of the case and for the submission of the chemical report while the two accused denied allowed bail.