Only Baling still affected by floods in Kedah as of 8pm last night

ALOR SETAR, Oct 2 ― Baling is the only district in Kedah still affected by the floods with a total of 352 people from 121 families housed at 14 relief centres, as of 8pm last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Operations Division chief Saifuddin Abdullah said the centres that are still active in Baling are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tunku Putera which has three victims, SK Siong (28), SK Bandar (nine), SK Tanjung Pari (23), SK Bayu (25), SK Titi Gantung (44) and Banggol Derom hall (44).

Apart from that, Maktab Mahmud Baling still houses 31 victims, SK Malau (17), SK Parit Panjang (19), Kampung Padang Kupang (32), SK Mohd Ariff Abdullah (39), SK Tembak A (30) and SK Jemerli (eight). ― Bernama