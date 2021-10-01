Two more prominent food joints in Melaka to cease operation

Two days ago, NSC announced that Melaka will move from Phase Two to Phase Three of the NRP starting today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Two more well-known eateries in Melaka are expected to shut down soon, this comes after another popular eatery Capitol Satay Celup at Lorong Bukit Cina also in Melaka is expected to close within the next two months after 30 years of operation.

Malaysia-Singapore Coffeeshop Proprietors Association president Wong Teu Hoon told English daily The Star that apart from Capitol Satay Celup, he was told that two other popular restaurants are expected to discontinue their operations soon.

He said that another well-known restaurant in Taman Melaka Raya had also shut down two months ago after suffering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Wong believed that the dining scene in Melaka will start to gear up with the transition from Phase Two to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) starting today.

He said only a few patrons have been eating out despite the fact that dining-in at restaurants for the fully vaccinated has been allowed by the government.

He said half of the eateries in the country had resumed their businesses after operation hours had been extended from 6am to midnight.

“Everyone wants to avoid getting compound notices for not abiding by the standard operating procedure,” he was reported saying.

Wong believes customers are more confident to dine-in now that the vaccination rate has improved.

On August 21, it was reported that the National Security Council (NSC) announced that Melaka residents who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to dine-in.

