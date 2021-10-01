Malaysia adds another 192 Covid-19 deaths; Penang highest fatality rate per 100,000 people

At the time of writing, the deaths averaged at 89 cases a day in the last week, continuing a downward trend that started on September 5. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― The Ministry of Health recorded 192 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of 5.30am today.

Of these, 47 people died by the time they were taken to hospital.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 fatalities now number 26,335 since the pandemic began.

MOH now logs deaths due to Covid-19 including backlogged cases, rather than just daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

Comparing all states, Penang had the highest fatality rate with 13.7 deaths per 100,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

This was followed by Johor (9.0), Perlis (6.7), Sabah (6.5) with Kelantan and Sarawak tied (5.2) respectively.

These five states recorded death rates higher than or equal to the national rate of 5.2.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 12,735 new Covid-19 cases.

The total active cases stood at 164,536. This was an increase of 301 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 17,725 Covid-19 have recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,245,695 since the pandemic hit.